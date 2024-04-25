Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has inaugurated some key projects in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

He was accompanied by the governor of the State, Umo Eno and some top government functionaries.

Some of the projects commissioned includes; 1.3km underground concrete Flood Tunnel, reconstruction of a section of Atiku Abubakar Road with walkways, drainage, solar street lights and reconstruction of 1km Afaha Ube Road.

Speaking at the commissioning, the former President commended Governor Eno for his leadership strides having prioritised the needs of his people which, according to him, has been demonstrated in his ingenuity of initiating and completing such major life-touching projects within his first year in office.

Governor Eno expressed gratitude to the former President, his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel and the people of Akwa Ibom.

The projects are interventions by the Governor Umo Eno administration following a SAVE OUR SOUL by an individual whose socio – economic life and that of many others, was badly affected by the flooded area.

The Former President said, that the Governor was proactive in preventing flood in the State.

He added that the commissioning of the flood control project is very critical.

The Governor while highlighting the importance of the project, said his administration is committed in touching lives and enhancing rural development by providing both soft and hard infrastructure.