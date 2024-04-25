The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, says the Nigerian Army has commenced an Affordable House Ownership option for all Soldiers (AHOOAS) scheme under which two- and three-bedroom houses will be provided to subscribing soldiers.

Gen. Lagbaja who was represented by the Commander 4 Special Forces Command, Maj. Gen. Hillary Nzan disclosed this at a workshop organised by the Directorate of Inspections and Compliance.

Office of the Chief of Army Staff in Makurdi said that measures are in place to ensure that the scheme does not go the way of previous schemes.

The theme of the workshop is “Effective Utilization of the Inspection and Compliance Machinery: to be An Efficient Tool for Project Management in the Nigerian Army to the Attainment of a Sound Administration of Troops towards Achieving our Constitutional Responsibility within a Joint Environment”.

The workshop provided an avenue to remind the inspection officers that they must all know the sustainment of the drive that requires efficient project planning and monitoring as supervisors, inspectors and evaluators.

The Director of Inspection and Compliance, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Jallo, said that the workshop sought to equip the participants with requisite knowledge and skills in the art of project monitoring and evaluation.

He added that the overall objective was to ensure that Nigerian Army projects were executed in accordance with national regulations based on international standards and best practices.

The participants were further charged to play their part efficiently to ensure no project is neglected.

This workshop is also to prepare participants to ensure that it impacts on their activities accordingly.