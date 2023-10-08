The All Progressives North Central Alliance says it has began serious grassroots mobilisation for the governorship candidate of the party Usman ODODO ahead of the November 11 Governorship Election in Kogi State.

Led by by the coordinator Ibrahim Raji, the alliance says from the interactions so far, the ruling party will coast to victory at the polls.

He urged all indegenes of the state to support the aspirations of Usman Ododo and also vote for the APC to ensire continuity.

He acknowledged the achievements of Governor Yahaya Bello in infrastructure and human capital development, saying a vote for Usman Ododo will be a consolidation of the good works of Governor Yahaya Bello.

