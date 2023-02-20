The Igbo Arise for Tinubu Shettima group, which is determined to see Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerge as Nigeria’s President in 2023, has begun door-to-door campaigns to win grassroots support for the All Progressives Congress (APC)candidate in various wards of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The organisation pledged that, through its approach, it would hand the Federal Capital over to the APC and Tinubu and put an end to the opposition People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) hegemony there.

A grassroots movement, or campaign, is one which organises people at the most local level to take political action.

Often, a grassroots effort mobilizes people to turn out and vote.

The Igbo Arise for Tinubu-Shettima is taking it’s campaign to different areas of Abuja, knocking on the doors of residents in the Federal capital territory.

They said the essence of the visit is to campaign for the APC and Bola Ahmed Tinubu by sensitising the people at the grassroots on where and why they should put their finger prints for Tinubu during the February 25 presidential election.

From it’s campaign in Asokoro and maitama district of Abuja, they say part of the strategy is to make the people understand the kind of change that is coming to Nigeria, stressing that judging by track records, bola Ahmed Tinubu is the only candidate that can make Nigeria work.

The Tinubu-Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC) in Bayelsa State has also launched a door-to-door, hamlet-to-hamlet, and neighborhood-to-neighborhood (DDHHNN) campaign for APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

The state chairman of the council, Prince Preye Aganaba, stated that the unique approach was launched to spread the gospel of Tinubu’s competence, capacity, fitness, and experience throughout Bayelsa.

He said: “APC aims to capture more states and win more seats at the Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assemblies in the 2023 general elections and the ICC will complement that effort with a vigorous grassroots campaign for Tinubu/Shettima ticket.”

Aganaba said the APC had been blessed with a presidential candidate, “who is savvy in governance with plethora of outstanding projects to point at,” describing Tinubu as easy to sell.