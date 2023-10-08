Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has embarked on a Drainage and regeneration tour of Lagos Island to find a lasting solution to the issue of flooding in the axis.

The Governor inspected , Idumagbo Avenue,Ojo- Giwa, Jankara, Bombata and Pelewura Markets, two Public Schools as well as Ilubirin Pumping Station among other locations in the axis to identify the problem.

Governor Sanwo-Olu restated the commitment of his administration with stakeholders to clean up the Markets, open up the drainage channels and also embark on long term regeneration of the area.

The Governor also reiterated the Zero tolerance of his administration to environment degradation calling for attitudinal change on the part of traders as well as Lagosians.