A fire outbreak on Thursday has caused the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, to divert all flight operations from the E wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, MMIA to D Wing

According to reports, the fire outbreak occurred in the early hours of Thursday at the E54 Bridge of the MMIA at about 5:30am.

Officials of the Airport Rescue and Firefighting Services, were immediately mobilised to put out the fire which had cut off power supply at the section of the old international terminal.