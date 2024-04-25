It is World malaria day, today and the United Nations want governments to accelerate the fight against the ailment, which reportedly came into existence, million of years ago.

In our next report, Senior Correspondent, Jacqueline Ogoh, delves into the impact of malaria in pregnant mothers, their unborn babies and Children under the age of five.

Malaria is more common in the rainy season..

The female anopheles mosquito, transfers the parasite, known as plasmodium, into the human blood stream, through bites.

The placenta, the new organ in a pregnant woman, through which, her baby is fed in the womb, is mostly where malaria parasite prefers to make, its dwelling place and when it loaded up there, trouble begins.

In an unborn child, malaria is deadly for major reasons.

Doctors say patients should not stop taking malaria drugs, even when they start feeling better because when they stop, the parasite gathers strength to hit back again, with malaria, by devising it’s own strategy to resist malaria drugs, no matter how much, you take them.

A research finding published by statista.com says the African region is the most affected by malaria in the World.

The democratic republic of Congo and Nigeria, bear highest burden in the World.

To stay away from malaria, doctors say, sleep under treated mosquito nets, keep your environment clean, don’t allow stagnant water around you, clear bushes and drains around your home, to ensure the deadly mosquitoes don’t invade your habitation, through neglect about health safety.