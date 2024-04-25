The Benue State Governor has reassured the 2024 Batch A stream II, Corps Members deployed to the State for National service of a secured service year.

Governor Hyacinth Alia, stated this during his address to the Corps Members at their official swearing in ceremony held at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Wannune, Tarka Local Government area of the State.

One of the sole aim of this orientation camping is to integrate and promote unity through ethnicity, tribe, religion or class.

It’s also an opportunity offered by the NYSC scheme to co-exist harmoniously while creating lifetime relationships.

The Benue state Governor represented by Commissioner of Youth and Sports, Terkimbi Ikyange reassured the Corp members of their safety in the State, while also encouraging them not to habit fear considering that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure their security wherever they will be posted .

He reiterated his commitment towards the welfare of Corps Members by paying them the Sum of fifteen thousand Naira across board ,with Corps Doctors being paid One Hundred Thousand Nara.

The Benue State NYSC Coordinator appealed for quick response to the erosion challenge faced in the camp as presented to the Governor through the commissioner for works.

High points of the Ceremony was administration of the oath of Alliance on the Corps Members by the Chief Justice of Benue State, represented by Justice T.A Kume.

Approximately two thousand Corps members took the oath today.