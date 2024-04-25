The minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has disclosed that no fewer than 109 inmates are still on the run after a jailbreak at the Suleja correctional centre, Niger State.

The jailbreak was said to have been caused by a downpour that affected the prison on Wednesday.

The minister who visited the scene of the incident to assess the level of damages, said federal government is considering relocating correctional centres to more befitting and secured areas.

Mr Tunji-Ojo said president Tinubu’s administration is committed to making the correctional centres more habitable and secure for inmates and officers.

Spokesman of the Correctional Service had in statement said the downpour which lasted several hours caused damage to parts of the custodial facility and the surrounding buildings, paving the way for the inmates to escape.

The service says efforts are on to recapture more escapees as only 10 have been recaptured.