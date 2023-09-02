Inmates in six Ecuadorian prisons have released 50 guards and seven police officers they had taken hostage, the state prison institute said.

The 57 freed hostages are “undergoing medical evaluation” but appear to be in good health, according to state prison institute.

Officials believe the kidnappings were organised by criminal organisations enraged by measures to limit their authority.

According to reports, the gangs are allegedly responsible for two car bombs that exploded near police offices in the capital, Quito.

Authorities suspect at least one of the incidents was in response to a police search for firearms at one of the country’s largest prisons.

To stop further violence inside the prison , hundreds of police officers and military searched the Cotopaxi penitentiary in Latacunga, about 88km south of Quito.

The six facilities, including the young offenders section that was severely damaged by an arson attempt, have since resumed normal operations.

The officers’ release was not explained by officials in any detail.

Ecuador is seeing increased violence tied to drug-trafficking gangs, putting a significant pressure on the country’s under-resourced and overcrowded jail system.

The country is less than two months away from the presidential run-off vote, which has been marred by violence and the assassination of a contender.

Presidential front-runner Luisa Gonzalez stated on Friday that she will campaign while wearing a bulletproof vest and will accept the government’s offer of military security.

Meanwhile, criminal groups detonated explosive devices on a bridge in El Oro’s coastal province on Friday.