The Nigerian military has closed its camp and withdrawn troops in Allawa community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Allawa community is one of the communities facing severe attacks by bandits and terrorists in Shiroro local council of the state.

Residents told TVC News that they woke up on Thursday morning seeing the soldiers removing their tents in preparation to leave the community.

They said they were shocked at the withdrawal of the troops that has been a been a base for their security.

Those leaving are now trekking a distance of about 50 kilometres to Erena in the same local council to find safety.

Mohamed Musa Allawa a resident said this mass sudden movement of the locals is further complicated by the unavailability of cars making them leave behind their animals and stored grains.

One resident said “I don’t know if you were aware that on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 the military personel on their way to Allawa stepped on IED and casuallities including death were recorded. Some of them are in the hospital. The incident happened on Allawa-pandogari road Tuesday,” he said.

The Tuesday incident came less than a week after six soldiers and a vigilante lost their lives in an ambush at Roro when bandits launched multiple attacks on Roro, Karaga, Rumace and other farming communities.

Three weeks ago the deputy governor of Niger state Yakubu Garba visited the area he made no mention of troops leaving the area , rather he reassured residents of security reinforcement.