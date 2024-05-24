Stakeholders and religious leaders have gathered to brainstorm on the issues affecting empowering adolescent girls and out-of-school children in Ekiti State.

The event, held at the office of the governor’s wife, focused on implementing the World Bank-sponsored Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment, which aims to tackle challenges affecting the education and well-being of young girls.

The wife of the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, expressed the importance of education and empowerment for girls.

She emphasised the need for collaborative efforts between the government, religious leaders, and the community to create an environment where girls can thrive and reach their potential.

The wife of the governor said that it has become imperative to solicit the support of religious leaders in embracing collective responsibility and ensuring that school-age children who are currently out of school are enrolled.

The state coordinator of AGILE in Ekiti, Mrs. Yéwándé Adesua, expressed her gratitude to the government of Ekiti for its commitment to establishing a special school and providing therapy services for vulnerabilities in the state.

She urged religious leaders to actively engage their congregations in promoting the well-being and protection of minors.

Some of the religious leaders at the event promised to take the message to the nooks and crannies of the state so as to promote the agenda of the state government.