The first lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has promised to use her office to ensure every girl child has access to education in the Country.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu stated this in Osogbo, the Osun State capital during turning of sod of alternative High School for Girls in.

She expressed concern over the alarming rates of out of schools children.

The first lady who also launched the ‘hashtag we-are-equal’ announced a 20 million Naira grand prize for women garden development emphasizing that the role of women in national development can not be underestimated.

Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission, Hammid Boboyi said the alternative school project will be completed in six months and will be replicated in other parts of the country.

Hammid Boboyi said girl child and women are always at the receiving end when it comes to access to education promised that the project will be completed by the 31st of October, 2024.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke and his first lady, in their separate remarks lauded the renewed hope initiative of the Nigerian First Lady and promised a complementary effort to promote girls education and general welfare.

The governor said Osun State will soon initiate a mobile court to try any act of domestic and sexual violence against women

Wives of the Vice President, Chief of Staff to the President and Governors among others accompanied Senator Oluremi Tinubu to the event.

The first lady on arrival had held a brief meeting with some selected traditional rulers in the state led by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi