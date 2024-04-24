Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to reject any sanctions on the country’s military, after reports that the United States plans to cut aid to one unit.

There were earlier reports that the U.S would target Israel’s Netzah Yehuda battalion over alleged human rights violations in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli leaders are protesting against this, saying they’ll oppose sanctions on any Israeli military unit. If implemented, this would mark the first time the US has taken such action against Israel’s defense forces.

Washington, Israel’s main ally has never suspended aid to an IDF unit before.

In an official statement, he said that If anyone thinks they can impose sanction on a unit of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). “I will fight with all my strength”.

Meanwhile, the IDF has said that the battalion is an active combat unit that follows the principles of international law.

The Netzah Yehuda battalion has faced numerous controversies in the past, including incidents of violence and right-wing extremism against Palestinians. However, one particular case stands out.

Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has called on the US to withdraw its intention to sanction Netzah Yehuda, saying the world was watching the ties between the US and Israel more closely than ever.

“Any attempt to criticise an entire unit casts a heavy shadow on the actions of the IDF,” a statement from Mr Gallant read, adding “this is not the right path for partners and friends”.