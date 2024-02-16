A major Ukrainian army unit has launched its own recruitment campaign in an effort to increase its ranks and boost national security.

The Da Vinci Wolves, a volunteer army known for its combat prowess, have emerged as an important element in the recruitment campaign.

The battalion, which is part of the 59th Motorized Brigade, is looking to grow its ranks and attract new members who share its commitment to frontline warfare.

The Da Vinci Wolves use their reputation and internet presence to attract future recruits, drawing inspiration from the legacies of fallen heroes such as Kotsiubailo.

Led by Commander Serhii Filimonov, the unit aims to attract individuals who are committed to serving their country and understand the challenges of military life.

The recruitment drive comes amidst ongoing efforts to enhance military enlistment and combat corruption within the Ukrainian armed forces.

Ukraine failed to make significant gains in a counteroffensive launched last June and faces Russian assaults along much of the front line.

Its mobilisation drive has been complicated by corruption allegations and frequent media reports of heavy-handed draft officers barging into homes or pulling men off buses.