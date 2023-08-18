Kano State Government has constituted a 22-man committee to screen about 10, 800 workers employed by the past administration of Abdullahi Ganduje.

The committee was inaugurated by the state’s secretary to the government, Baffa Bichi.

Few months before the expiration of the Ganduje government, the state civil service recruited more than 10, 800 workers.

But the new government of Abba Yusuf is questioning the intent of this recruitment.

Advertisement

The government has suspended the workers and constituted a 22-man committee to screen them and provide a report with details of their recruitment.

The committee’s mandate include compiling list of the employed staff and establishing the financial implications on state finances and ascertain whether budgetary provisions were adhered to.

The committee pledges to do their best for the desired goal to be achieved.

The committee was given three weeks to complete it’s assignment.



Advertisement