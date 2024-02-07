A former minister of health in Nigeria, Isaac Adewole, has described the move by the federal government to recruit health workers into Federal owned hospitals as a great move but said they must prevent every form of abuse in the process.

The former minister gave the commendation at a forum held recently in Ibadan.

Recently, the Federal Government through the minister of state for health, Tunji Alausa announced the move by the Federal Government to grant waiver to Federal Owned hospitals to recruit health workers

This move became necessary as Nigeria has been grappling with a shortage of medical staff, primarily attributable to brain drain in the health sector.

Now, a former health minister in the country believes the proactive measure taken by the federal government will save the sector from imminent collapse but an abuse of the process must be prevented for best hands to be recruited.

Also, a matter of great concern at the forum was the persistent depreciation of the naira against the dollar.

Financial experts in attendance emphasized the need for concerted efforts to address this issue, urging those involved in hoarding dollars to refrain from such practices, an act that is seen as detrimental to the nation’s economic stability.

The event held at the university of Ibadan was to honour one of its sons Folusho Okunmade for his contributions to nation building.