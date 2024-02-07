Women in Katsina have added their voices to the ongoing campaign on female genital mutilation globally to curb the ugly practice.

Katsina still records up to 0.6 percent of genital mutilation cases.

Tvcnews correspondent Abdullatif Yusuf was at the special campaign sessions organized by the state first Lady to commemorate the zero tolerance for genital mutilation practices.

He said the campaign was the moment for all categories of women in the state to come together to Discuss their concern over the old and ugly practice that has ruined the lives of many young ladies.

Two important papers were presented at the event to explain the problem and how the mutilation differs from place to place.

The wife of the state governor Zulaihatu Dikko Radda reaffirms her commitment to continue to champion the campaign across the state.

Wife of katsina state governor Zulaihatu Dikko Radda.

Other speakers at the event including the state commissioner of basic and secondary education. Zainab Abubakar and her counterpart in women affairs ministry Zainab Musawa reminded women on the need to fight against the scourge.

Students from secondary schools were also part of the event.