Group task youth on campaign against female genital mutilation

A Non-governmental organisation, Value Female Network has again advocated the need for youths particularly females to join the campaign against Female Genital Mutilation and other harmful traditional practices.

This came to fore at an Intergenerational dialogue which took place in Osogbo towards eradicating the harmful practices.

Osun topped the list of five states in the country in 2013 that are endemic in the practice of female Genital mutilation.

A year after, the practice was banned and the State, which recorded 77% prevalence rate dropped to 45% in 2018.

Advocacy by wives of Successive State Governors and campaigns against the practice by various Nongovernmental organisations contributed to this drop.

This is another opportunity provided by the 2022 international Youth Day celebration to campaign against the practice of the FGM.

The goal is to achieve total eradication of the practice by 2030.

Between 2018 and now, 369 communities have abandoned the practice and participants hope that more communities will take a que from them.

The Public Relations Officers of the Osun State Police Command and his colleague from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC also attended the event.