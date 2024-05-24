The House of Representatives says it is considering pushing for more financial allocation to address the challenges in the health sector.

The lawmakers hope this will unlock the needed resources that the sector needs to ensure quality and affordable healthcare service delivery.

Members of the House committee were at the Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe after inspecting the Abubakar Tarfa Balewa Teaching Hospital in Bauchi.

Upon their arrival, the Lawmakers got to work immediately going through the books of the leading tertiary health facility in Gombe State.

Shortly after the checks were completed, various areas of concerns were raised.

Then the inspection of facilities commenced. The chairman of the House committee is quick to identify the challenges.

The lawmaker reeled out the challenges of medical tourism, poor funding, and the exodus of skilled medical personnel as major factors affecting the health sector

As at the last count, the House Committee on Health has visited thirty federal facilities.

The hope is that at the end of this series of inspections, there will be a better understand of the issues and better implementation of solutions.