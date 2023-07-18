The leadership of the National Assembly says the Tinubu administration is committed to addressing all nagging issues surrounding educational instability and restiveness across tertiary institutions nationwide.

The 10th National Assembly also assures the citizens that a boost for educational development is part of its legislative agenda for the next four years.

These assurances were made at the Matriculation of 107 students of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies in Abuja.

Over the years, the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies as a research organ of the parliament, has built the capacity of many.

It has continued to deepen legislative knowledge and provide training for legislators, their aides, staff of the National Assembly and other members of the public.

It’s the occasion of the Matriculation of 107 students in different fields of post graduate courses.

The Institute says it is growing in leaps and bounds to accommodate more trainees towards deepening the nation’s democracy.

For the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, revamping the education sector is key as it puts finishing touches to its legislative agenda.

It says the 70 per cent turn over of legislators, places more responsibility on the Institute for capacity building.