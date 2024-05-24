The Benue State Government has inaugurated steering and technical committees to monitor and implement a 10 year development plan which will begin from 2025 and wind down in 2035.

Deputy Governor Sam Ode inaugurated both committees which will work closely with the various sectors to ensure that the plan remains focused and on track

Steering Committee and technical working group to support the full implementation of the State development plan 2025-2035 inaugurated by the alternate chairman the deputy Governor Sam Ode.

The 10 year plan aims to achieve key objectives centered on 7 priority pillars which represent security, agriculture and rural development, commerce and industry, human capital, Infrastructure, communication technology, as well as political and economic governance.

While appreciating the United Nations Children’s Fund for engaging a team of seasoned consultants to support the developmental process Ode urged members of both committees to approach the responsibility with diligence and a collaborative spirit.

It is hoped that today’s inauguration will breath life into the 10 year Benue development plan to make it not just a vision but a reality that transforms the State and improves the lives of its citizens.