The Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC has arraigned Abubakar Garba Dandare a former registrar with the upper Sharia Court one, Samaru Gusau over the alleged embezzlement of three Million, eight hundred and thirty-seven thousand naira

The money is part of the retention fee payable to the family of late. Ladan Mada a renowned Businessman

The money was said to have been paid into the deceased bank account in December 2012 by the Zamfara State Ministry of Finance as Retention Fee

Mr. Dandare according to EFCC also forged the signature of the next of kin of the deceased, Aminu Ladan Mada to gain access to the funds

The anti Graft agency adds that Dandare committed an offense of forgery which is contrary to section 363 of the penal code CAP 89 Laws of Northern Nigeria 1963 and punishable under section 364 of the same Law

Counsel to the accused Bello Umar argued that the law under which the EFCC is arraigning has been repelled by the Zamfara state government

He urged the court to strike out the charges and discharge his client

On his part, counsel to the EFCC Peter Attah insisted that the accused be tried by the court

The presiding Judge Bello Mohammed Shinkafi granted the accused person bail with two sureties in the sum of N5M. They must have landed properties within Gusau and present their passport photograph to the court.

The Case has been adjourned to the Sixth of June, 2024 for further hearing.