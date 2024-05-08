The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti has asked Corps members posted to the state to be good ambassadors of the Nigerian project.

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Nwaobilor Ananaba made this call at the passing out ceremony of the Batch A stream 2 Corps members, held at Umunna Bende.

One thousand five hundred and sixty four Corps members from different states of the federation are here to serve their fatherland.

The Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Nwaobilor Ananaba wants the corps members to strive to be self reliant as well as leave behind enduring legacies in their various communities of service.

At the end of the year, the state government says it will reward corps members with outstanding performances during their service year.