Cross River state Government has warned residents against flouting the monthly environmental sanitation order as it binding on all irrespective of status.

The Commissioner for Environment, Moses Osogi, conveyed government’s position while speaking to journalists on Saturday, during his Ministry’s routine supervision of the monthly sanitation exercise for the month of May .

Every last Saturday of the month, residents in cross river state embark on a routine clean-up exercise.

This initiative is gradually gaining traction and has come to stay.

Human and vehicular movements are restricted during these period. Shops are closed and roads deserted except those on essential duties.

The commissioner for Environment says the exercise is sustained by the increasing level of compliance among the populace who have now embraced it as a routine in their monthly calendar.

He also noted with dismay the constant breach of order by residents, some of which were found loitering the streets, doing work outs, and engaging in their normal businesses during sanitation hours.

He assured that such inappropriate attitude will no longer be condoned as prosecution awaits defaulters.

The Commissioner also commended royal fathers for their support towards ensuring their subjects observe the clean-up exercise in their various domain.

Items were confiscated from defaulters and sent to the motherless home and house for the Aged.

The Government also provided a mobile court to prosecute lawbreakers.

Residents applauded the governor Bassey Otu for the initiative and called for a renewed welfare for it’s citizens.