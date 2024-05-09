Nigerian Red Cross Society say insecurity, funding and climate change are some of the factors hindering its humanitarian activities in some parts of the country.

Speaking at an event to commemorate the 2024 world Red Cross day in Abuja, they called for more funding and support as humanitarian challenges are increasing while funding is dwindling.

World Red Cross Day is observed on the 8th of May every year.

It is dedicated to those suffering from natural disasters, armed conflicts, and other crises.

The theme of this year’s commemoration is “Keeping Humanity Alive” , it is a call to celebrate those who give their time, and sometimes their lives, to ease the suffering of others and protect their inherent human dignity.

This is why the Nigerian Red Cross Society is calling for more support to help carry out their mandate.

They say the rising insecurity, and climate change is leading to a rise in humanitarian needs but there are limited funding to meet these needs.

They red cross in Nigeria wants more youths join the society and get involved in humanitarian efforts.

In Nigeria, the Nigerian Red Cross Society is a non-profit organisation that is open to all Nigerians, and membership is voluntary.

According to the Nigerian Red Cross Society’s constitution, membership is open to all Nigerians who are 18 years and above, and support is welcome from individuals, organisations, and governments.