The threat of cholera has increased as a result of flooding in Tana River County in Kenya.

44 cases have so far been reported, raising concerns about the spread of water-borne diseases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) in a statement highlighted the cooperative efforts by the Kenyan government, and other organisations to track and address health concerns made worse by the countrywide floods.

Pius Mutuku, a medical epidemiologist in the Ministry of Health said the Government of Kenya has mounted a multi-sectoral emergency response, led by the Disaster Emergency Operations Centre in the country’s capital, Nairobi

He confirmed the impact of the floods has caused the closure of 14 health facilities and a shortage of major water treatment plants leading to a shortage of potable water for 3000 people.

Though Tana River County is among the hardest hit by the deluge, local media reports that the impact of the flooding extends beyond Tana River, affecting over a quarter-million individuals across Kenya, with a staggering 238 reported deaths.

Kenya’s Health Principal Secretary, Mary Muthoni, issued a stark warning about the looming crisis posed by waterborne diseases if not addressed promptly.

She provided water purification kits in Nairobi with health experts, underlining the dual threat of contaminated water sources and foodborne infections aggravated by the flooding.

The WHO reaffirmed its commitment to assisting the government’s emergency response measures, emphasizing the necessity of fast containment in preventing disease outbreaks from spreading further.

To support these efforts, the WHO has purchased cholera, inter-agency, and pneumonia kits for distribution to important areas, with enough to treat about 10,000 people.