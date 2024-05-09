Twelve Malawians have been deported from Israel after quitting the fields where they worked to seek higher pay elsewhere.

Last week, more than 40 foreign laborers were arrested while working at a bakery in Tel Aviv, including 12 Malawians.

The labourers, who were part of an Israel-Malawi labor agreement, were dissatisfied with working conditions in the agriculture sector and sought employment in a bakery instead.

Israel’s ambassador to Malawi Michael Lotem said “Anybody who violates his visa terms will be deported – as easy as this, as in any country.

Last week, Benzani, a Malawian working in Israel, told journalists that some of his compatriots working on other farms were being paid less than the minimum wage in Israel.

“The minimum wage in Israel is 32 shekels ($8.60; £6.85) an hour, but some of us are being paid 18 to 20 shekels an hour.”

Mr Lotem said that rather than leaving the farms and breaking the conditions of their visas, they should have lodged a complaint.

“Violating the law is not the answer.

“The Israeli police shows zero tolerance to illegal activity especially these days when we have so many other troubles,” Mr Lotem added.

Those deported were part of a labour drive by the Israeli government last year to fill a shortage of agricultural workers following October’s deadly attacks on Israel by Hamas.

This led Israel to stop giving permits to Palestinians to work on its farms, while 10,000 migrant farm workers – mostly Thai nationals – left Israel after war broke out.

More than 200 Malawians went to Israel, while Kenya agreed to send 1,500 workers.

The announcement of the deal sparked mixed reactions in Kenya, with some concerned about their safety.

The two governments said it would help reduce unemployment in their countries.

Mr Lotem also said that a new agreement had been signed for another 3,000 Malawians to go and work in Israel.