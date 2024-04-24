The Cross River State Government has inaugurated a nine-member Economic Management Team to drive its efforts.

According to a statement signed by Mr. Nsa Gill, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, the team was tasked with critically evaluating any economic model that, if implemented, would improve the financial situation of the people and government.

Nsa reported that Governor Bassey Otu, the team’s chairman, performed the inauguration ceremony at his office in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State, southern Nigeria.

He stated that Governor Otu chose Professor Peter Oti, the Cross River State Economic Adviser, as the alternate chairman, with Dr. Bong Duke, the Executive Vice Chairman of the state’s Planning Commission, serving as secretary.

The Chief Press Secretary further stated that the governor charged the members with carefully examining relevant economic models best suited to moving people from their current situation to the next before proposing them to the executive council for adoption.

He further stated that Otu emphasized the significance of working with the Nigerian government’s Presidential Economic Management Team for the better good of the people.

Nsa quoted Otu stating, “this marks a significant step towards economic growth and development in the state, aiming to enhance the standard of living of the people. The focus is on tangible economic progress to ensure citizens can access basic needs and create wealth for themselves.”

The spokesperson noted further that the governor said: “The informal sector including Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) is crucial in driving the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The task ahead is to also ensure that the economic models align with this administration’s People First agenda.”

The Chief Press Secretary maintained that Governor Otu emphasised the need for the team to harness the potentials of the Cross River Economic blueprint to achieve its mandate, pointing out the essence of “hard work, selflessness, accountability, inclusivity, and a clear focus on delivering measurable outcomes.”

In a esponse, Professor Peter Oti, alternate chairman of the Cross River Economic Management Team, thanked the governor for the opportunity and promised to complete the work within the timeframe specified.

Other team members are Michael Odere, Commissioner of Finance; Ededem Ani, Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice; Johnson Ebokpo Jnr, Commissioner of Agriculture; and Mr. Oden Ewa, Commissioner of Special Duties.

Others include Dr. Francis Ntamu, Director-General of the Cross River State Bureau for Public-Private Partnerships, and Reverend Victor Edet, Senior Special Adviser on International Development Cooperation.