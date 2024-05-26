Governor of Taraba, Agbu Kefas is concerned about the rising level of drug abuse among youths in the state.

To this end, the governor intends to set up a tax force that will address these challenges.

This decision was taken at a Youth submit held in Jalingo. The targets are illicit drugs users, who are ready for rehabilitation.

It is on record that the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime in Nigeria indicates that 14.4% which is about 14.3million people aged between 15 and 64 years abuse drugs.

This act among Youths has increased crime rate across the country.

A summit jointly organised by Taraba state government in collaborating with Taraba Youths and Women Mobilisation and Awareness Movement is to proffer solution to various vices.

Speaking at the event, the organiser called on the youth population in the state to shun all form of crime including drug abuse stressing that Governor Kefas administration periotises youth development

Various speakers including security experts spoke on the need for the renewal of minds of the youths

Governor Agbu Kefas says he will partner with the organisers to sensitise the youth of the state.

It is believed that such collaboration between the state government and youth group across the 16 local government of the state will go a long way in addressing youth restiveness.