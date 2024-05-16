The Cross River State government is working hard to keep Calabar clean and green.

The Commissioner For Environment Moses Osogi, says the goal is to make the state capital a peaceful and beautiful city for all residents.

Upon assumption of office, the administration of Governor Bassey Otu started monthly clean-up days, which is on the last Saturday of every month.

They embarked on Regular waste evacuation and public awareness campaigns to clean the environment.

Residents of Calabar are happy with Governor Otu’s efforts to return the city to its glory days

The Commissioner for Environment, Moses Osogi, says they are determined to keep up the good work. He warns residents, especially traders, not to break environmental laws or they will face consequences.

He also promised to reward the cleanest streets as incentive to encourage others in an effort to achieve his drive to restoring Calabar as the cleanest city in Nigeria.