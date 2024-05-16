The Forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) States Women Leaders said it has technocrats and professionals that can work to enhance the achievement of the Renewed Hope Agenda .

Patricia Yakubu, the Chairperson of the forum said this while appealing to the party’s leadership to consider it’s members for more political appointments across all levels.

Women leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) turned a solidarity visit to the National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, into a harvest of complaints of neglect by the party .

The Spokesperson of the women, says the party’s attitude towards the women after the 2023 general election has not been encouraging.

In response to the issues raised about the need to ensure inclusion, the national Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje says the party is working on improving it’s reward systems

The women leaders also passed a vote of confidence on the National Chairman and the National Working Committee of the APC.