The All Progressives Women Frontliners forum has demanded that those who contested and lost at different levels during the elections be given due consideration for federal appointments.

The group which laid emphasis on women, hinged its reason on the women’s contributions to the growth and success of the party.

At a courtesy call on the National chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje, leader of the group Ann Agom-Eze also emphasized on the need for the party to have an internal conflict resolution mechanism in place to address internal party crises that may arise in future to forestall litigations.

Their demands also included the nomination of persons be such that it would represent and reflect the 35% affirmative action as promised by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.