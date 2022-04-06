Government acted in Breach of the Constitution over 35% Affirmative Action – Court

A Federal High Court in Abuja has held that the Nigerian government has obligations to implement the 35% affirmative action, describing successive government of acting in breach of international treaties on women participation in government.

Justice Donatus Okorowo in his judgment held that the National Gender Policy is not merely a policy statement, but one that must be backed with requisite action on the part of government.

He said the 35% affirmative action which entails appointive positions for women to ensure inclusivity must not be merely on paper as Nigeria is signatory to international treaties particularly on those entrenching the rights of women.