A socio-cultural group in Abia State has expressed displeasure over alleged sponsored media attacks against the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

Bende Leadership Forum seeks the intervention of the All Progressives Congress as it points accusing fingers at the Minister of State, Labour, Nkeruika Onyejiocha, who has since described the allegation as unsubstantiated.

A former three-term member of the House of Representatives, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, is in the eye of the storm.

The Minister is accused of swirling the flames of disunity in the state as she fights to reclaim her mandate in court.

Now, a cold war is brewing between the Minister and the Deputy Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

Only recently, a group in the state, accused the Deputy Speaker of working against the Minister’s interest.

In a prompt response, the Deputy Speaker insists himself and the Minister share a robust relationship that will not warrant any acrimony.

He challenged the Minister to dispel the allegation. But it doesn’t seem Benjamin Kalu’s response changed anything.

Days ago, the Abia Youths Coalition Movement rose against the Minister.

It accused her of working at cross purposes with the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu.

The group called on President Bola Tinubu to sack the Minister.

The grounds of opposition against the Minister now appears to be swelling as another group rises in defense of the Deputy Speaker.

The Bende Leadership Forum says the Deputy Speaker is not a member of Labour Party and so, has nothing to do with who wins Nkeruika Onyejiicha’s federal constituency.

The group warns the Minister to avoid causing distractions for Benjamin Kalu.

In all of these allegations, Nkeruika Onyejiocha, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, who is still in court over the seat she once held in the House of Representatives, maintains her innocence.

a press release from her The Minister’s aide distances himself from all allegations.

Bende Leadership Forum urges party leaders at the state and national levels to intervene in the dispute between the two Abians so that they do not jeopardize the opportunity at hand.