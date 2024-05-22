The Nigeria Institute of Transportation Technology, NITT, is partnering with the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, to take the awareness on Compressed natural gas to the grassroots.

One year after the removal of subsidy on petrol, the Nigerian government is set to take the burden of the high cost of the product off the people.

It announces plans to begin the conversion of petrol-powered vehicles to autogas, beginning with official vehicles of Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The conversion process involves installing compressed natural gas dispensers in fuel stations and converting vehicles to run on fuel, petrol and gas.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria plans to install CNG dispensers in approximately 30,000 fuel stations nationwide.

But the transition faces challenges, including the need for a robust infrastructure and addressing potential conversion process issues.

The Nigerian Institute of Transportation Technology is the focal point for the Compressed natural gas project.

Along with the Federal Ministry of Transportation, the Institute sees the need to collaborate with local governments nationwide to get their buy in and be able to convince the populace at the grassroots on the need to embrace and support government’s efforts.

Its target is to train the trainers for effective output.

For the Presidency, reduction in fuel cost, job creation and promotion of cleaner energy are some of the expected gains of the conversion exercise.

The local Government Chairmen as representatives of the people say they have keyed into the mission and vision of the government