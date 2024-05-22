The Nigerian Army will partner with the Federal Housing Authority to provide befitting houses for officers and men of the force.

This position was made known by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Toareed Lagbaja, when the Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Housing Authority, Oyetunde Ojo paid him a courtesy visit.

Mr Ojo appreciated the Army Chief for his efforts in improving security in the country and emphasised that his visit was part of efforts to implement President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for the army’s housing needs.