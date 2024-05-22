The US consular general, Will Stevens has called on Nigerians to key into the Artificial Intelligence revolution and other emerging technologies to enhance learning and boost socio economic growth.

He made this known while speaking at the launch of the Girl lead system programme for girls aimed at promoting skills and explore career opportunities for girls under the Benin American window.

Mr Stevens noted that over seventeen thousand Nigerians are currently studying in parts of America under the US education policy.

He advised the girls at the programme and by extension Edo youths to explore opportunities to boost their careers.

The Benin America window is in collaboration with the Igbinedion university Okada.