American Business Community Welcomes Consul General

The American business community in Nigeria has welcomed U.S. Consul General Will Stevens at a reception in his honour in Lagos.

American companies representing a variety of sectors attended the event and offered perspectives and insights about their respective industries.

In his remarks, Consul General Stevens outlined the United States’ priorities for strengthening bilateral trade and investment that contributes to improved economic opportunities in both Nigeria and the United States. He also highlighted the significant contributions of American companies to the Nigerian economy.

“American products and services are an everyday part of Nigerian lives. As you demonstrate the American values of transparency and accountability in your daily interactions and showcase your commitment to the communities in which you work, you are highlighting the very best that America has to offer,” Consul General Stevens noted.

The reception was hosted by the U.S. Commercial Service, the trade promotion arm of the U.S. Department of Commerce based in Lagos.

The U.S. Commercial Service facilitates connections between Nigerians and U.S. products, services, and partners. Additionally, the U.S. Commercial Service supports American businesses coming to trade shows in Nigeria, while helping send Nigerian delegations to U.S. trade shows.

At the event, the U.S. Commercial Service also welcomed the newly arrived Commercial Counselor for the U.S. Mission, Mr. Andrew Billard. Commercial Counselor Billard highlighted the U.S. priority of equal partnership across Africa, stating “Nigeria seeks these equal partners on its way to economic ascendance, and my office seeks to assure that you, the U.S. companies, are in the best position to engage.” He added, “The companies here tonight let their reputations and results speak for themselves – but I hope you’ll give me the opportunity to speak that message just a little louder.”

Mr Will Stevens the New American Consul General replaced former Marie Pierangelo a few weeks ago and has been meeting various interest groups to familiarize himself with the various groups and interest across the Country.