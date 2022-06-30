FG urges Nigerians to key into NHS, present keys to beneficiaries in Osogbo

The Federal Government has urged Nigerians to secure affordable housing through its National Housing Programme.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fasola made this submission during the formal handover of keys to eneficiaries of the first phase of the National Housing program in Osun State.

The housing Scheme was inaugurated early this year by president Muhammad Buhari in Osogbo.

It consists 76 units of one bedroom bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom.

Keys were presented to the beneficiaries by the Minister of Housing who was represented at the event by the Federal Controller of Works and Housing.

He said the housing units are offered to the general public in a non-discretionary way.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Bashir Alkali said the aim of the programme is the provision of a housing scheme that is affordable, accessible, and acceptable.

Beneficiaries of the scheme are appreciative of government’s foresight in addressing housing challenges facing the country.

The housing units spread across 36 states includin the FCT.