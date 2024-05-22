Super Eagles Forward, Ademola Lookman, scored a Hattrick as Italian side, Atalanta thrashed previously undefeated German Champions, Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the Europa League final in Dublin.

The win secured the Italian side’s first ever major European trophy in their first European final.

The win is also the first major trophy for veteran Italian manager, Gianpiero Gasperini, whose teams are renowned for playing high energy attacking football but little end result in terms of trophies.

Ademola Lookman’s hattrick is also the first time any player will score three times in the final of the Europa League.