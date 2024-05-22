President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has reiterated its commitment towards strengthening the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Benin Republic.

Briefing Journalists at the close border meeting between Nigeria and Benin Republic which was held at the Anguwa Sule Wara in Benin Republic border area, the Nigeria Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar OON said that the aim of the meeting is to open a trade and commerce between the two countries.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Yusuf Tuggar who spoke at the bilateral meeting said the consultative forum was based on the orders of President Bola Tinubu and President, Patrice Talon of Benin Republic.

He added that it was held in order to strengthen the social and economic interaction as well as expand trade and commerce between the citizens of the two nations.

Speaking at the event Kebbi State Governor Comrade Nasir Idris,

thanked the Presidents of the two countries for resuscitating free flow of trade and transportation of goods to various destinations within the two countries while commending the President Ahmed Bola Tinubu administration for its commitment towards promoting economic development of the country.

He added that if the border between Nigeria and Benin Republic opens and is fully implemented it will boost the economy and internal generating revenue and in turn boost the business and economy of the states.

Also Speaking at the event the Nigeria Customs Controller General Bashar Adewale Adenyi also applauded the presidents of both countries for reopening the bilateral relationship between the two countries adding that the Nigeria Customs Service has been working together with the Customs Service of Benin Republic towards bringing the economies of both nations closer together through easy border crossing and bringing back to life the border post at Tsamiya and Anguwar Sule Wara.

In their separate speeches the Benin Republic Minister of Finance and Foreign Affairs, H.E Romuald Wadagni and H E Shegun Bakari Adjadi assured the Nigeria Government that the Benin Republic government is ready to partner with the Nigeria Government on the bilateral relationship and has given its full agreement to reopen the bilateral

relationship between Nigeria and Benin Republic which will boost the business of the two countries”