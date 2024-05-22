The North East Development Commission says it will continue to bring succor to victims of the 12 year Boko Haram Insurgency as part of its core mandate of bringing development to the region.

Managing Director of the commission Mohammed Alkali stated this while hosting a high powered delegation from the Chad Basin Development Authority in Maiduguri the Borno State Capital.

The north East development commission has continued to execute developmental projects across conflict affected states in the region.

Today, it is hosting a delegation from the Chad basin development authority.

The delegation laud efforts of the NEDC for supporting them in carrying out their activities without hitches.

They further seek for more collaboration with the NEDC for better service delivery to the people.

Managing Director of the commission Mohammed Alkali disclosed that plans are underway to revamp the Chad basin development authority.

This the commission believes would go a long way towards improving agricultural productivity in the region.

With this synergy, farmers in the state are expected to engaged more in this years farming activities in across the north east region.

The North East Development Commission has assured to always carry out developmental projects across the north east states which would positively impact on the lives of people who have suffered 13 year insurgency.