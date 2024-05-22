The wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nafisa Nasir Idris has paid homage to the District head of Gulumbe to seek for royal blessing and support to the present government.

She visited the district head during the sensitization campaign against child malnutrition, organized by Food Demonstration Kebbi State, in collaboration with Catalysing Strengthened Action for Healthy Diets and Resilience which held at the primary health Centre, Gulumbe.

Kebbi state first lady called on mothers to take adequate care of their children to ensure they are not malnourished.