First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has extended her heartfelt condolences to the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, and the families of the victims of the Tanker explosion in Eleme, Port Harcourt on Saturday.

Her condolence message was contained in a Statement She personally signed and made available to TVC News On Sunday.

She prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims of the explosion while also adding that her thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of the victims.

Read Her full Statement Below…

My heartfelt condolences go out to Governor of Rivers State, HE Siminalayi Fubara, the families of those who lost loved ones in the horrific petroleum tanker explosion in Rivers State, and the entire community affected by this tragedy.

Losing lives in such a sudden and devastating way is heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with those who are grieving this immense loss.

May God grant the souls of the departed eternal rest.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria