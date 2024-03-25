Following the proposed establishment of the Oyo State Tertiary Education Commission, the Joint Action Committee representing all unions in tertiary institutions has appealed to Governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde to reconsider this decision.

They believe that such a move would lead to the duplication of functions already managed by various institutions’ Governing Councils rendering them to be redundant.

The appeal was made by the chairman of JAC, Olusegun Oyewumi, during a press conference held at the Secretariat of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic, Polytechnic, Ibadan chapter.

They are specifically requesting the withdrawal of the Executive Bill currently under legislative scrutiny in the state assembly to allow for broader consultations and robust engagement by critical stakeholders.