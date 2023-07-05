The House of Representatives is set to investigate alleged abuse of the N2.3 trillion generated from Tertiary Education Tax by the Trust Fund between 2011 and 2013.

It has also moved to avert communal clashes in Ekiti state as the House received a petition on the purported relocation of a Federal College of Education from Omuo to Ilawe.

A cold war is brewing between the Omuo and Ilawe communities in Ekiti state.

The cause of their agitation is the purported relocation of the proposed Federal College of Education from Omuo Ekiti to Ilawe Ekiti.

Advertisement

Member representing the affected area has now petitioned the House, seeking its prompt intervention to avert communal crisis.

The House says there is need for the Central government to harness the potentials in the Maritime sector for economic growth.

To this end, a motion from Anambra lawmaker, Pascal Agbodike, seeks the revival of the state’s abandoned Oseakwa Seaport

In another motion, the House calls for a high level diplomatic engagement for equal cooperation among the five countries that constitute the Lake Chad Basin.