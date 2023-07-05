Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago has condemned the robbery attack on the cashier of the Emir of Minna, Ibrahim Sani.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, described the incident as unfortunate and the height of disregard to traditional institution.

He said his administration will not fold its hands and allow criminals inflict pains and sorrow on innocent residents of the state.

The cashier was attacked by gunmen in front of the emir’s palace, two palace guards were shot during the attack and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital