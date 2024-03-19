Kebbi State Government has concluded plans to construct nine skills acquisition centers across the state with a view to harnessing the abundant youths’ talents to make them self employed.

Four standard skills acquisition centers would be constructed across the four Emirates of the state while the other five mini centers would be constructed at the zonal offices of the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development across the state.

The decentralisation of the projects is to minimise the cost of transportation for the trainees from far away local government areas of the state.

The Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Alhaji Nura Bala Fingila, announced this at a Ministerial Press Briefing in Birnin Kebbi this Monday organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture.

He said the Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, has great passion for investing in the youths who are the future leaders for the development of the state.

According to him, the Ministry for Youths and Sports Development has designed programmes for the benefit of the teeming youths in the state.

He said that the move is in tune with the provisions of the National Youth Policy of the federal government such as skills acquisition, youth empowerment scheme, youth ,foreign, National and Local sponsorship, among others.

He equally said that the Ministry was ready to collaborate with both local or foreign NGOs as well as other ministries, agencies and parastatals willing to assist in the empowerment or youth training in trade, agriculture and other sectors.

The Commissioner further stated that the state government was making frantic efforts to stem the tide of thuggery among the youths.