Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has described founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) as a “government” who has contributed immensely to the development of the state.

The governor who said Babalola has proved that he is a forest that can make a fores against a popular adage said he wished that the state can have three persons like him.

Oyebanji spoke during the commissioning of ABUAD MultiSystem Hospital Annex, Odo-Ado, Igirigiri road, Ado Ekiti, he performed alongside Babalola.

The governor said, “They say health is wealth , what baba has done here today and in the state, is not for him. He never forget home, Odo-Ado, Igirigiri, Ado Ekiti and the state and Nigeria at large.

“Whenever I see him, what usually come to mind is that, before Ekiti was created, he knew that state will come. Even before Ekiti State was created, he is the highest tax payer in the old Ondo State. And since the creation of Ekiti State, baba still remain the highest tax payer in the state and the largest employer of labour after the state government.

The governor who said he heard about the sorry state of the road leading to the hospital said the advert for the construction of the road has been placed and will awarded by April.

Afe Babalola in his address commended Oyebanji giant stride said it pained him that the Oyebanji had not come as governor of Ekiti State before now.

He said, “We know what we did to bring the stateship to Ekiti. What we want for Ekiti is to be a state that will be better than any other state in the country and will be setting pace for others as our university is doing.”

The Chief Executive Officer, ShalomGrace Global Ventures Limited, Mr Joel Afolabi Olaoluwa who was one of those honoured by the hospital at the event said it was result of his punctual and promptness in the delivery of quality products being supplied to the hospital.

Olaoluwa said, “Our organisation has been delivering good and quality medical equipment and consumables to the hospital. So, I think we deserve this award because I see it as a global recognition for our organisation. Seeing Governor Oyebanji, the ABUAD founder Aare Afe Babalola and other dignity on seat is a great honour for me.

He, however, lamented high tax being paid on the imported goods, rise in the value of US dollars against Naira and lack of support from the banks because of economic meltdown.

The business man called on government to support private businesses and small scale industry and strengthen medical industry to grow for everyone to have good health.